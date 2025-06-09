Mads Krügger Gives Update On His MLW Contract Status

MLW star Mads Krügger has given an update on the status of his MLW contract. Krügger spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his MLW contract status: “I’m still with ‘em. I re-signed last summer. I started back last January and then after a couple shows, they were like, ‘Hey, we really want you to come back and be with us’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ Everything was going great, and I was really happy to be back and I like where things are going, the locker room’s phenomenal and we keep adding new people to that. It felt like a good thing to do, the right thing to do and I haven’t been disappointed a year later, and I’ve got another year and hey, doesn’t (look) like anything’s gonna stop right now. So, it’s going great.”

On working with Jacob Fatu in Fatu’s last feud in MLW: “And then, it wasn’t long after that that I left (MLW) the first time. I had just different things happen and then I actually got injured and so it was just I asked for my release and was given it. But then, when I come back, last January, that was literally Fatu on his way out the door and I would be told later that when the conversation (came) up about who would he wanna do something with to kind of end this thing, he wanted to work with me and I thought that was so awesome that that was kind of my foot back into the door and it all kind of happened at the same time. It was perfect timing, perfect storm and so we got to finish that thing off with me coming back and him moving on to greater things.

“Like I said, he’s one of those honest people and he doesn’t mind talking good about somebody even if they’re not around, and I know he’s told other people that — how much he enjoyed working with me and things like that so that’s — hey, he doesn’t have to do that. Nobody has to do that but, he’s one of those people.”

On working behind the scenes at MLW: “I really hope to get into the production and the backstage part of it. I’ve already took that step with MLW, and some of the things I’m doing behind the scenes. I love pro wrestling, I love the storytelling, I love creating stories and I’m enjoying starting to tap into that aspect of it and telling stories for someone besides myself and seeing what else I can create here besides just for me.”