Madusa Calls Out Trish Stratus, Says She Turned Women’s Division Into A Sideshow

In a post on Twitter, Madusa called out Trish Stratus and said that when she took over the WWF women’s division, she turned it into a sideshow.

She said: “Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are.

Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning?

Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.”