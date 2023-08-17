Madusa Says Watching The Wrestler Terrified Her

The Wrestler put a hard camera on the world of indie wrestling, and Madusa recently her reaction to seeing it. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about her experience watching the 2008 Darren Aronofsky on GAW TV, noting that the film “scared the piss” out of her.

“When I first saw [The Wrestler] way back when, … I turned to my husband and I said, ‘There’s no effing way I’m ever doing that,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “It scared me to death, like when I saw that movie and you saw … the old men and ladies … around the table with the catheter bags and were signing, were just waiting for a few bucks.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I so don’t want to do that.'” Madusa revealed that she didn’t look back after leaving the world of professional wrestling to become a monster truck driver — a career she saw great success in, retiring just a few years ago in 2020. I never even watched a [wrestling] show from 2001 up until I was inducted into the Hall of Fame. That movie scared the piss out of me.”