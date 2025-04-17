wrestling / News

Main Event For Tonight’s TNA Impact

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has confirmed the main event for tonight’s TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show will see Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater main event the episode, which is being billed as the “Countdown to Unbreakable.”

TNA Unbreakable airs at 10 PM ET after Impact goes off the air.

