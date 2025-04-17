wrestling / News
Main Event For Tonight’s TNA Impact
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has confirmed the main event for tonight’s TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show will see Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater main event the episode, which is being billed as the “Countdown to Unbreakable.”
TNA Unbreakable airs at 10 PM ET after Impact goes off the air.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns On Donald Trump: ‘I Support Our President’, Wants ‘A Bright Future For Our Country’
- Roman Reigns Reveals His Contract Is Up In 2026, Calls Vince McMahon Allegations A ‘Stain on WWE’
- Jimmy Uso Names Rikishi’s ‘I Did It For The Rock’ Promo As the All-Time Worst
- CM Punk Reveals His Biggest Concern for His WrestleMania 41 Match