Various News: Major Wrestling Figures Podcast Looks at Hasbro WWE Action Figures, WWE Stock Hits Nearly Four-Month High

– The Major Wrestling Figures Podcast did a four-hour stream looking at the history of Hasbro’s WWE action figures, and the full stream is online. You can see the video from Brian Myers and Matt Cordona’s podcast below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $46.27 on Friday, up $1.24 (2.75%) from the previous closing price. This is the best closing price for the stock since March 2nd, when the stock closed at $46.36. The market as a whole was down 0.07% on the day.