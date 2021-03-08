Maki Itoh Appears at AEW Revolution, Teams With Britt Baker to Beat Thunder Rosa & Riho (Pics, Video)

Maki Itoh made her American debut for AEW, appearing as Britt Baker’s surprise partner to face Thunder Rosa and Riho at AEW Revolution. Tonight’s show saw Baker come out during the Buy-In and reveal that Reba was hurt as a result of Nyla Rose’s attack, and Itoh came out as her tag team partner. The match saw the heels win after Reba hit Rosa with her crutch behind the ref’s back, allowing Baker to get the pinfall win.

You can see some pics and clips from the match below: