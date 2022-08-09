Malakai Black Thought He Might Have to Retire Due to His Back Injury

Malakai Black says that his recent back injury that led to being absent from AEW had him convinced he might have to retire. Black posted a video to his TikTok account on Monday addressing his not being at recent shows. He wrote in the caption of the video, which you can see below:

Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury I was convinced was going to force me into retirement, but after a literall year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occassions we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session and everything released. From there we were able to rehab and strengthen. You can check video 2 for this horrendous view and my personal reaction to it. However, allowing me now a few months later to slowly move back into deadlifting and a few more compound moves.”