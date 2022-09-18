Malakai Black Gives Update On Wrestling Future At Prestige Wrestling Show

Malakai Black addressed his wrestling future following a match at Prestige Wrestling over the weekend. Black was reportedly granted a conditional release earlier this month after requesting his release in August, though AEW has yet to confirm that. Black competed at Prestige Wrestling Perserverance and after the match, he spoke to the crowd and said he’s taking some time away to focus on his health.

Black said (per Fightful):

“I understand all of you have questions. What am I doing, where am I going? On a serious note, understand that in due time, I will answer the majority of these questions. However, for the last 22 years of my life, I have never not once taken one step back and recalibrated my life and took a chance to look back at all the stuff I’ve done in-ring but the stuff I’ve done out of the ring. I’ve never done that because I always had this attitude of [horse blinders]. I’ve done that for my entire professional career because I had this one attitude towards wrestling that you have to think globally, not locally. If you think locally, you get stuck in one place. That applies to everything. If you want to branch out, you have to focus on the little thing. As cliche as that sounds, it’s what got me here to the United States. For the 22 years that I’ve given my absolute everything, please allow me to take a few weeks, maybe a few months, to recalibrate myself and put it in perspective. I promise you this is not goodbye, it’s ‘we’ll see each other soon.'”