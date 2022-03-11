wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens Offers Reward For Information On Attack On Creed Brothers
Malcolm Bivens is looking to get to the bottom of who attacked The Creed Brothers on this week’s NXT and is offering a reward for such information. Tuesday’s Roadblock episode saw Diamond Mine tag team attacked in the parking lot before their scheduled match with Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. They were ruled not cleared to compete and MSK ended up challenging Imperium, only to have the Creeds come out and attack both teams during the match.
The episode threw suspicion on a lot of NXT’s tag roster, and Bivens is determined to learn who attacked his wrestlers. He posted to Twitter with a reward offer for info, as you can see below. It reads:
REWARD
$20,000!*
Call 281-330-8804 or @ Malcom Bivens if you have information on who attacked the Creed Brothers.
Verified tips will receive up to $20,000 and a meet & greet with Malcolm Bivens and [Smackdown] superstar Xia Li.
“Snitchin’ ain’t easy.” – The Godfather
*Disputing anything Malcom says regarding his height, weight, income, savings, credit score, NXT Combine stats, and wins/losses during the meet & greet with Xia Li will automatically disqualify you from collecting the reward. You will also be escorted from the premises and the meet & greet will continue without you for at least 1 hour.”
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) March 9, 2022
