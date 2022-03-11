Malcolm Bivens Offers Reward For Information On Attack On Creed Brothers

Malcolm Bivens is looking to get to the bottom of who attacked The Creed Brothers on this week’s NXT and is offering a reward for such information. Tuesday’s Roadblock episode saw Diamond Mine tag team attacked in the parking lot before their scheduled match with Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. They were ruled not cleared to compete and MSK ended up challenging Imperium, only to have the Creeds come out and attack both teams during the match.

The episode threw suspicion on a lot of NXT’s tag roster, and Bivens is determined to learn who attacked his wrestlers. He posted to Twitter with a reward offer for info, as you can see below. It reads: