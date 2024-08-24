Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio

Hulk Hogan’s promotional beer appearances in Ohio keep bringing the news, as a man was detained by security on Thursday for protesting the event. Talk Show host Lincoln Ware posted video to Facebook of a man named Kurt Livington who was among a few people protesting the appearance at a Kroger store in Liberty Township, Ohio where Hogan was promoting his new beer brand. Livingston was detained by police during the event, as you can see in the videos below.

According to WLWT, security personnel had Livingston on the ground and one was heard saying, “I got punched. We took him down and cuffed him. Swear to God, I turned around and got punched in the mouth.”

Livingston called the person’s description a lie and said at the event, where he was handcuffed with a cut below his right eye, “I asked the man to stop pushing me. I say you have no reason to put your hands on me. He continues to push me. When I tried to block his hand from pushing me, he took a swing. And the next thing you know, I was on the ground.”

Hogan was not present at the incident, as he was inside.

The WWE Hall of Famer garnered controversy at an event in Medina, Ohio on Monday when he made comments about presumptive Democratic Party Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ heritage. That same event also saw a 50-year-old woman get injured when she was hit by a thrown beer, requiring nine sitches.