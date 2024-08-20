Hulk Hogan Takes Shot At Kamala Harris’ Heritage In Video From Beer Event

Hulk Hogan is finding himself trending for the wrong reasons after a video shows him joking about Kamala Harris’ heritage at an event promoting his beer brand. As reported last month, Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention endorsing Donald Trump for president. The WWE Hall of Famer had an event in Medina, Ohio promoting his Real American Beer and spoke to the crowd, which led to him making comments about Vice President Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for President, and her heriage.

In the video, which was obtained and posted by TMZ, Hogan was getting the crowd to do a Steve Austin-esque “What?” callback. He was throwing out random questions and he asked if the crowd wanted him to bodyslam someone, following it up with:

“Want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala? Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?”

At that point, Hogan ends the call and response and says, “Okay, I like it” and put his hand up, saying “How!” in what appears to be a nod to the Native American trope. He added, “I’m gonna get heat for that one brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.”

The reference to Harris echoes insinuations that some right-wing politicians have made about Harris’ heritage. Harris is of mixed heritage, with her father being Black and her mother being Indian.

Hogan of course has a history of racially-charged comments out of the ring, having been temporarily removed from the WWE Hall of Fame after his infamous leaked sex tape showed him making a number of racial slurs about Black people.