wrestling / News

Video Of Hulk Hogan’s Speech At Republican National Convention Online

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWF Image Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan appeared at the Republican National Convention tonight and cut a wrestling-laced speech that referenced Andre the Giant and WrestleMania 5. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke at the final night of the convention, and the full video is below.

Hogan referenced his wrestling days multiple times to start, including his tag team with Randy Savage and “running wild,” and ripped his shirt off to reveal a Trump/Vance shirt underneath. You can see the full video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading