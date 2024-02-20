Man Like DeReiss On His Cameo At AEW All In, Says It Was an ‘Amazing Experience’

Man Like DeReiss had a cameo at AEW All In, and he talked about his experience at the show recently. The British independent talent worked as an extra on the show and spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and talked about what the experience was like backstage.

“Oh, that was an amazing experience as well,” DeReiss said. “The thing is, with AEW, I’ve realised I know half of the roster anyway. When I did some work with WWE, I knew less of those. But AEW, I’ve wrestled half of them. Aussie Open were obviously there. Eddie Kingston’s there. So it was very laid back, other than one incident. I’ve got nothing but great words to say.”

He continued, “We got looked after well. Captain Sean Dean made sure we were looked after. The food was amazing and to be a part of the like actual pay-per-view where it was actually aired on like itv and everything that was a cool experience and I really appreciate them sending the email and organizing the opportunity.”