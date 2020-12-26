Mance Warner Loved Sting’s Debut in AEW, Discusses Possible Matchup With Sting

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed wrestler Mance Warner, who discussed various topics, such as Sting debuting in AEW, and his new show Mance-Splaining. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Warner on Sting’s debut in AEW: “That was f–king awesome. When the lights went out and then he comes walking out there, I lost my s–t man. You got to think about it too where I think even some of the newer fans, younger fans get it because of The Network. So nowadays, you can watch WCW. You can watch everything. Everything’s on there, Mid-South, ECW, and the younger fans I think they even got it. They were like, ‘Wait a minute, this is on TNT. Stinger’s coming out. Tony Schiavone’s calling it. Schiavone loses his s–t. Everybody lost her s–t and then the next day, Twitter too instantly, but then the next day, you got people that don’t even watch wrestling talking about, ‘f–k man, you see Sting on TNT?’ My uncle lost his s–t and was calling me up and was like, ‘Hey man, Sting was on TNT again!’ That’s cool s–t man.”

On if he could face Sting in 2021: “Who knows man man? That’d be some wild s–t though. Get Sting with the eye poke and get him with the knee pad up, knee pad down. You never know baby. I can tell you one thing, I’m not gonna be hitting no dives. That’s the only thing I know coming into this year. I won’t be hitting no 450 dives or nothing. If I’m outside the ring and someone’s coming to dive, I’m running around a circle of people. Imma lock in a sleeper hold, and I’m using the body in front of me to hide from the dive. So that’s all I know so far with the dive situation, all that s–t going down. I’m old school baby. I’ll hit you with an eye poke as you’re coming through with one of them pescado or some s–t to the middle. Eye poke baby. Hold the tights, 1-2-3. That’s all you gotta do.”

On his Mance-splaining show: “So basically it’s ‘Mance-splaining’. It’s old Mancer sitting down. I drink my beers. I talk, and I explain stuff. So the way I kind of explained it all the time, I do my ‘Mance-splaining.’ We’re all pro wrestling fans. There’s always some time that our old lady, or girlfriend, or wife, whoever they may be, significant other comes in, and they see us watching wrestling. And they give us s–t, and they make fun of us. And they don’t know why we watch it. So the whole premise of the show, I sit down, and it’s awesome because most of the time it’s somebody’s girlfriend or wife and they don’t watch pro wrestling. They don’t really understand it. They’re not a fan. I always find out by the end of it, they may not be a fan, but they kind of understand a little bit more, and it’s always fun. We’re always cracking jokes, having a good time. They’re drinking. I’m drinking, and we do a lot of s–t talking. And it’s a good time. It’s good s–t. I enjoy it.”