Mance Warner Reveals Origin Of The ‘Jacob Fatu Shuffle’

Jacob Fatu’s gesture that comes when he’s on a roll is called the “Jacob Fatu Shuffle” by Mance Warner, who recently revealed where it started out. Warner worked with Fatu in MLW and he recently spoke with Notsam Wrestling, during which he talked about how the movement began at a restaurant after an MLW taping.

“They got mixed drinks, steaks, burgers, fries, maybe a salad,” Warner began (per Fightful). “Maybe we need to be light that day and get a salad with ranch on the side. We’d be at MLW, get done, and we gotta eat. We’d be at Chili’s every taping. Chili’s, Friday’s, either one. [Jacob] Fatu would get up and do the, what I call the Fatu shuffle, you see it SmackDown. That was originated at Chili’s or TGI Friday’s after MLW tapings.”

Fatu is now tearing it up as a member of The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown, while Warner made his debut for TNA on last week’s live episode.