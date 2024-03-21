Mandy Rose Reveals the Inspiration for Her Toxic Attraction Character

– During a recent Q&A session with SoCalVal at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose discussed the inspiration for her character as part of Toxic Attraction in NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on how her stablemates in Toxic Attraction inspired her character: “Obviously, Shawn Michaels was a big part of that. When I first got there, it was not ‘make these girls more like you’ but ‘I need to be a little bit edgier,’ so I actually took their edginess a little bit, and we all kind of meshed together.”

On how each member of Toxic Attraction had their own style: “We didn’t even match our gear to the tee; we kept our styles. I don’t know specifically who came up with the name and all that, but Shawn Michaels was a big part of it. Then one thing led to the next. We just dominated.”