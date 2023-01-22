Mandy Rose Shares Wedding Update in Fan Q&A

– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently answered a group of fan questions on her Instagram stories. In one of the fan questions, she was asked when she’ll be marrying her fiance Tino Sabbatelli. According to Rose, she stated, “Probably 2024.” You can see the Q&A at the above link.

The couple announced their engagement last September. Mandy Rose was later released by WWE last month after WWE officials discovered her FanTime subscription account.