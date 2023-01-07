Manny Lemons on Appearing on WWE and AEW TV on the Same Night

– PWMania.com recently spoke to wrestler Manny Lemons, who commented on appearing on WWE and AEW TV on the same name. Below are som highlights.

Manny Lemons on his double TV appearance: “To be honest, it’s been a humbling experience for sure. I’ve been wrestling for 10 years. On December 3rd I ran a live PPV on Fite TV for Devotion Championship Wrestling’s 4 Year Anniversary, staring DDP and Eric Bishoff. I wrestled Josh Alexander for the Impact World title. Since then it’s been a re-spark to my career. I am calling it the Resurgence of Manny Lemons. And these two opportunities are proof we are just getting started.”

On how they came together: “I am originally from [Salt Lake City], Utah. I moved to Georgia in 2020 to help further my career in the business. I ended up training at the Nightmare Factory with Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall and Glacier. I created a good connection with AEW in my 2 years tended there. I was heading back to GA in December, and seeing they would be where my layover is in Denver, Colorado, I figured why not ask for an opportunity on my way to my destination. I was originally booked for WWE Raw in Nashville, hence why I was heading back to the East coast. I’ve done extra work for WWE, so I always would hit them up for opportunities.”