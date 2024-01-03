– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar compared the WWE creative regimes headed by Vince McMahon compared to Triple H, who took over creative duties in July 2022 after Vince McMahon initially stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Mansoor stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It was a little bit different for both, but I was pitching ideas constantly. I mean, almost every week if I wasn’t on TV, I was sending — and everyone in WWE, when you’re a wrestler, you’re assigned a writer, who is on the creative team, and that writer is essentially your liaison, sort of your point of contact with creative. You’ll send them the ideas; sometimes you’ll send the whole team the ideas, but primarily, they’re the ones introducing your ideas to the room … I would say the vast majority of writers were very kind to me and very professional with me.”

Mansoor was released by WWE earlier in September. He is now a free agent.