– Former WWE Superstar Mansoor shared a joking video directed at current WWE talents Dijak and Mansoor in response to a fan post on X writing, “Crazy how the draft was almost a month ago and we still ain’t seen Dijak or Baron Corbin.” The video features Mace and Mansoor holding up their middle finger salutes while they both say, “Leave,” directed at Dijak and Corbin.

During this year’s WWE Draft earlier in April, Baron Corbin was drafted to the SmackDown roster, and Dijak was drafted to Raw. Dijak has not appeared on Raw once since being drafted. His only WWE TV appearance was a loss to Pete Dunne on WWE Main Event in May. Meanwhile, Corbin has only appeared once on SmackDown, that being a loss to Carmelo Hayes in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

As previously reported, it’s believed that Dijak’s contract is up soon, and he’s reportedly had preliminary talks with WWE about a new contract. You can view that clip of Mansoor and Mace below: