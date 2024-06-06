Backstage Update on WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Dijak

– As previously reported, Dijak’s WWE contract was expected to be up soon before he was drafted to the Raw roster during the WWE Draft in April. Despite being drafted from NXT, there were reportedly not yet any creative plans for Dijak in the works. Fightful Select has an update on Dijak’s talks with WWE. His current WWE contract is reportedly slated to expire at the end of the month.

According to the report, Dijak is being represented by Paragon Talent Group, the management group co-founded by Dean Muhtadi (aka former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley) and Steven Kaye. Additionally, it’s said that positive preliminary talks have been held between the two parties, but there has yet to be an offer on the table. Fightful notes that if Dijak does not re-up with WWE, there is significant interest for him outside of the company in the wrestling industry.

Additionally, there are said to be now new immediate plans in the works for Dijak on Raw. He was also not brought to the June 3 Raw show. Recently, Dijak had been brought to the shows, but his only appearance was a losing effort against Pete Dunne, which aired on the May 27 edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu.

Other talent have reportedly spoken highly of Dijak following his past two runs on the NXT brands. Dijak was said to have always been open to advice to the younger names in NXT throughout his time on the roster. It’s also said he’s been absolutely professional in all his dealings with WWE. Additionally, sources within WWE informed Fightful that Dijak’s strong presence on social media has not gone unnoticed by the company. The belief among the sources who spoke to Fightful is that WWE will look to keep him on the roster.