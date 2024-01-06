– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar compared the WWE creative regimes headed by Vince McMahon compared to Triple H, who took over creative duties in July 2022 after Vince McMahon initially stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Mansoor stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mansoor on Vince McMahon watching the rehearsals for Maximum Male Models: “We had never done anything like this. We were never put in a position where we felt like the focus of the show or the rehearsal. So we get out there, and they’re telling us how to pose, they’re telling us how to look at the camera, and for how long, and then we hear, ‘Vince is coming, Vince is coming, Vince is coming.’ And Vince McMahon descends from the rafters like Sting. And by the way, he never goes to rehearsal. He’s always in his office. He used to, like, back in the day.”

On his hypothesis regarding Vince McMahon: “So here’s my hypothesis with Vince, and I don’t know him that well, obviously, but here’s what I guess. Vince McMahon has probably seen more wrestling than anyone else on Earth. I imagine he’s seen it all, and he’s not impressed by anything anymore. So what does he want? Something completely different … I assume that Vince just, at some point, just wanted to put stuff on TV that popped him.”