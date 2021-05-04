Mansoor Signs Contract To Move To Raw, Faces Sheamus (Clip)

NXT and 205 Live star Mansoor is headed to Monday nights, signing a contract with the Raw brand. Tonight’s show featured Mansoor signing a contract with Adam Pearce to join the red brand. Sheamus then suggested that he face him for the US Title, a match which ended in a DQ after Humberto Carillo got involved.

Mansoor has appeared on all of the Saudi Arabia PPVs and has worked 205 Live and WWE Main Event as of late.