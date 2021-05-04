wrestling / News
Mansoor Signs Contract To Move To Raw, Faces Sheamus (Clip)
NXT and 205 Live star Mansoor is headed to Monday nights, signing a contract with the Raw brand. Tonight’s show featured Mansoor signing a contract with Adam Pearce to join the red brand. Sheamus then suggested that he face him for the US Title, a match which ended in a DQ after Humberto Carillo got involved.
Mansoor has appeared on all of the Saudi Arabia PPVs and has worked 205 Live and WWE Main Event as of late.
Welcome to #WWERaw, @KSAMANNY! pic.twitter.com/5rYGGERZyy
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
Looks like #USChampion @WWESheamus wants to see @KSAMANNY in the ring TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
Mansoor, this is your big shot! pic.twitter.com/Za08gvl0tF
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
#USChampion @WWESheamus has another Open Challenge up NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/XmuYKudZz1
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
CELTIC WARRIOR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7puZ7sZbb5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 4, 2021
MONDAY NIGHT MANSOOR@KSAMANNY is ready for action on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1t3ej0KQzd
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
.@WWESheamus had it coming!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CSjXmdjnxc
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
"SMILE! LOOK AT HIM!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/u6f1sJlOR4
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
Despite an unexpected arrival by a fired up @humberto_wwe, a BROGUE KICK was imminent.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MXfK3LMh5X
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
Who can stop #USChampion @WWESheamus?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JqYKLI1jXP
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
