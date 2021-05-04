wrestling / News

Mansoor Signs Contract To Move To Raw, Faces Sheamus (Clip)

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mansoor Raw Adam Pearce

NXT and 205 Live star Mansoor is headed to Monday nights, signing a contract with the Raw brand. Tonight’s show featured Mansoor signing a contract with Adam Pearce to join the red brand. Sheamus then suggested that he face him for the US Title, a match which ended in a DQ after Humberto Carillo got involved.

Mansoor has appeared on all of the Saudi Arabia PPVs and has worked 205 Live and WWE Main Event as of late.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mansoor, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading