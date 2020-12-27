Many More Reactions To Brodie Lee’s Passing: Young Bucks, Edge, Jim Ross, More

The passing of Brodie Lee is still sinking in within the wrestling community, and reactions continue to pour in from names big and small within the industry including the Young Bucks, Edge, Jim Ross, and more. You can see reactions on Twitter from many people including the aforementioned names, Chris Hero, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Owens, Swoggle, Aubrey Edwards, Absolute Intense Wrestling, Gregory Iron, Malcolm Bivens and many, many others below:

We love you Brodie. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 27, 2020

This is devastating. Jon was just…great. A great, funny, immensely talented, warm, family driven human being. All of our love, thoughts and warmth to his family. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken… Heaven got another good man today. 😇🙏 https://t.co/vOGuUFZ0vE — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 27, 2020

The only thing I want to say right now is simple. Rest in peace my friend. I will see you again one day. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 27, 2020

I was literally just thinking of that night 5 minutes ago. One of the rare times I had the chance to share a ring with him. What an immeasurable loss. He will be so missed. https://t.co/yh548ETGqI — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

Brodie was always such a kind and warming presence in the brief time I got to be around him. Here's a fun clip of him lighting up while talking about his kids (and then somehow immediately using that to promote an upcoming match).#RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/JxAU64UOUW — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) December 27, 2020

This pic was from my 2nd match against Brodie, at DGUSA in Chicago. That day we talked for over an hour about life, wrestling psychology, his wife just becoming pregnant and how he hoped WWE would give him a chance. I'm shocked.

Incredible talent, amazing human. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/7EqKzGwBEd — Gregory Iron (@GregoryIron) December 27, 2020

This is so incredibly sad. I’ve only ever heard great things about him and what a nice guy he was. Never met him, but absolutely loved watching him in the ring. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/JMsxSqs9DY — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 27, 2020

By fear of being called a mark or that they would think I wanted something out of them, I stopped myself from taking pictures with countless people that I liked and admired. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. Take those pics. Tell your peers you are proud and love them no matter what. — LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 27, 2020

Jon was a great man

I’m fkn lucky I got to be his friend

💔 https://t.co/XVDLX3NxLo — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 27, 2020

I first got to see Brodie Lee in Chikara. One of those guys that jumped off the page for a million different reasons. Soon saw that he was in ROH battling Necro, teaming with Delirious. There is a fun ROH brawl on ROH YouTube & there is an awesome CZW match vs Moxley on theirs. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) December 27, 2020

And this is pretty cool to see him against Moxley. Even though he was not from Eastern PA, it was awesome to see him make it big as someone I had seen live a bunch as a fan. https://t.co/paUCyJqppL — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) December 27, 2020

The thing I remember about Luke was how respectful he was. On several occasions he destroyed our announce table but when he was done, my phone was untouched, my notes and run sheets undisturbed and my monitor intact. Then he would look back and give me a wink! RIP Luke pic.twitter.com/OONHG3w0dN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 27, 2020

Don’t know what to say really. You’re the man. Such a great soul.

Gone too soon.#RIPJonHuber pic.twitter.com/4NgydLG1B5 — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) December 27, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Huber Family. Thank you for being such an amazing human. #RIPBrodieLee — Apollo (@WWEApollo) December 27, 2020

I spent a couple of afternoons explaining to Jon about how I threw a clothesline, he was a sponge when it came to the business, I enjoyed it more than he did-more importantly, he was a good man. RIP friend. https://t.co/McaVXiy2uq — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) December 27, 2020

R.I.P my friend Luke Harper ,We go a long way,

We worked in France for a tour with ASW,we spent a lot of time together We got along great, he was a huge hockey fans , and he knew most of the tought guys in the NAHL in Quebec My sympathies to the wrestling community & family. pic.twitter.com/XNq7M231jm — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) December 27, 2020

Thank you for being one of the greatest humans ever, @ThisBrodieLee

My sons always loved seeing you and lil Brodie..

Love you my dude. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zOSTYB8nJo — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 27, 2020

This one really hurts, I am so heartbroken. Brodie was really one of a kind. He was family and I’ll always cherish those memories. We will miss you so deeply. My heart and prayers go out to Amanda and the boys.❤️ — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) December 27, 2020

Today is a hard day. 2020 has hit us hard. Jon (Brodie) was always looking out for younger talent and always treating me with respect like I’ve been in the business for years (I’m very green). I was able to sit front row for each one of his matches in 2020… ❤️ — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) December 27, 2020

I sit frozen. I was hoping to have more ridiculous banter and take pics with the kids laughing. I will never forget your main event matches with you and Mox on that UK tour and you kicking my ass in bowling 🎳 where Brodie collected the winnings. RIP big man and ❤️ to your family https://t.co/zTQioWiSsQ pic.twitter.com/dTEU2Z8x43 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) December 27, 2020

Sending so much love to his wife and little boys. My heart breaks for them. RIP Brodie! 🤍 https://t.co/XP4DJFKtyO — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) December 27, 2020

Feeble are my words. A loving husband. A adoring father. A kind and friendly gentleman and an incredible wrestler. This loss is immeasurable. I’m stunned and heartbroken and will miss Jon very much. My heart is with his wife and their Two boys. Godspeed my friend. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/UGzGQKHsVx — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 27, 2020

A lovely Gentleman who loved his family deeply. I’m truly saddened to hear of the passing of Brodie Lee. My sincerest condolences to his wife and children. It was my honour to know you and wrestle you and I knew how truly great in the ring you were. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 27, 2020

友達が亡くなるのは辛い、本当に。

ハーパーの冥福を祈る。absolutely my heart is broken… I love you, my friend. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/CmA7S0z3k6 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) December 27, 2020

Like many others, I’m really saddened to hear of the passing of Jon Huber. Brodie was an immensely talented wrestler who did amazing things, especially for a guy of his size. He was always one of the nicest guys in any locker room I saw him in. #RIPBrodie — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) December 27, 2020

Only the good die young — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 27, 2020

Brother Brodie😭💔😔 — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) December 27, 2020

This one sucks on so many levels #RIPBrodieLee — Chase Parker (@ChaseParkerWWE) December 27, 2020

I am absolutely heartbroken. I am at a loss of words right now and even if I wasn’t there aren’t enough good things to say about Jon Huber. Please keep him and his family in you heart and prayers! #RIPBrodieLee — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 27, 2020

This was one of my favorite pieces I had the pleasure to do for @AEW so far, setting up @JonMoxley vs @ThisBrodieLee for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2020. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/eIwONzSWyT — Dylan Frymyer (Sunny Daze) (@SunnyDazeSHW) December 27, 2020

I am absolutely in disbelief…

Brodie was such an amazingly talented performer, and an even better dude.

My heart breaks for his wife, their children, & the rest of the family. 💔#RIPBrodie #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/jLXQDDDTaO — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 27, 2020

Devastating. You were wonderful in every way. Thank you for being you. #RIPBrodie — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 27, 2020

Unreal. What a legend of a human. You will be greatly missed. #RipBrodieLee — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 27, 2020

I just wanted to quickly say how much Jon loved his family. He never stopped talking about them. He was a great dad which I saw firsthand on the bus to our match. He was so excited to show his son that he could still go hard & he did just that. He loved you so much, I’m so sorry. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 27, 2020

Met him a few times last year at the rehabilitation room while recovering from my knee surgery, every single time he had nothing but nice motivating words for me, incredible person… #RIPBrodieLee #EnjoyEveryMinute 🙏🏼 — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) December 27, 2020

During a Australian tour I got to be around Jon for the first time, we didn’t really know each other but that didn’t stop him from inviting me into conversations and have a laugh! He truly knew how to make a locker room laugh! Sad day! 🙏#RIPJonHuber #RipBrodieLee #RIPLukeHarper — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken. All the love and strength in the world to his family. 🙏🏼#RipBrodieLee https://t.co/P66Xsyqdgt — Santana / Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) December 27, 2020

A great man who loved his family. #RIPBrodieLee — ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) December 27, 2020

I worked @ThisBrodieLee on the indies and @WWE

The wrestling world lost a great wrestler but a greater family man

Shocked and saddened to hear this news pic.twitter.com/KQziDKyrpu — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 27, 2020

Brodie, was so super nice to me. We talked alot about hockey, as we were both fans…. He will be missed … RIP my friend… — Luther (@KillLutherKill) December 27, 2020

Only met Brodie briefly. My impression was that he was a strong person who lived his life his way. My condolences to his family and friends. See ya down the road. https://t.co/EsHB6zndLv — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 27, 2020

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Jon will be missed 😔 prayers are going up for Amanda, kids & family. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/EnySHFTz0N — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) December 27, 2020

I consider myself lucky to have shared the ring, the car for long rides from town to town, and to have been around his wife and children. This one hurts in so many ways. The world lost a wonderful person today. pic.twitter.com/v52h15fDFy — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 27, 2020

If you knew Brodie for more than 5 minutes you could tell what a genuinely good man he was. Someone who had a negative thing to say about him was, in my book, automatically a person who could not be trusted. I never met a single one. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/tkIji218NG — Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

I only knew him for a few months. But in that time I could tell he was a genuinely good man. He was SO funny and made filming BTE skits a blast.

I’m so heartbroken for his family. https://t.co/XeZ8hYO6Jj — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 27, 2020

“Of all the wonderful things about him, most importantly, he was the most devoted husband and father.” – @BeckyLynchWWE on Jon Huber #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/M4LEjJeHHD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 27, 2020

One more then maybe sleep: hours before The Exalted One debuted, the CHIKARA boys decided to send a picture to our friend Claudio. The caption was something like “WE GOT HIM!” This picture and memories of reconnecting with him this year will forever make me smile. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/q0oVjeLpg8 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 27, 2020

We lost a good one today. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a friend, colleague, husband, father and an incredible person. My heart goes out to his family, wife and kids. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/mHJ6ddgwWU — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 27, 2020

Jon used to tell people he played offensive tackle at Notre Dame & blocked for Tony Rice in the ‘80s. Just to pop himself. And me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

He was real pleased with photobombing Kamaru Usman’s pic. Looking like a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/VmZ3dZoakq — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

This is just a dumb pic with @emiliosparks we took when we all worked under the same roof. Makes me smile for some reason. pic.twitter.com/bwwPO5NNiw — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

When I got stitched up months ago, Brodie was 1 of the first to check on me & ask if I was ok. I replied "I’m too old & beat up to actually get beat up & hurt. I’m fine." That led to Brodie hitting me with his amazing trademark laughter & smile & this pic.❤️ Rest In Power, Jon. pic.twitter.com/0nuY99LsIC — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words.. I can’t believe it. He always made me laugh so much… heartbroken for his family. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/qpTQee49hP — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) December 27, 2020