Maple Leaf Pro Shares Rare Kenny Omega Match

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has acquired the rights to the Jeff Katz Wrestlling Retribution Project and shared a rare Kenny Omega match. The match is Omega vs. Karl Anderson for the Grail Championship from 2011.

Special BONUS match for this week's Classic Match, this one being a match from the 2011 Champion's Grail tournament, featuring eventual winner Kenny Omega versus Karl Anderson!

— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 11, 2024