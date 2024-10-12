wrestling / News

Maple Leaf Pro Shares Rare Kenny Omega Match

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega 5-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has acquired the rights to the Jeff Katz Wrestlling Retribution Project and shared a rare Kenny Omega match. The match is Omega vs. Karl Anderson for the Grail Championship from 2011.

