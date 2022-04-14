Maria Kanellis Announces She Is Creating The Women’s Wrestling Army

In a video posted to Twitter, Maria Kanellis announced she is creating the ‘Women’s Wrestling Army’, a new project to help advance women in wrestling.

She said: “The journey. It’s 1,000 seemingly insignificant decisions. It’s the wrong turns, the dead ends, the climb, the process, the successes and the failures. It’s the word, ‘no.’ The next ‘no.’ A million beating drums inside your mind that say, ‘no’. A hated word, ‘diva,’ that defined your career. Can you small-town girl, Diva, turn that ‘no’ into a simple but almost unattainable word, ‘yes.’

Yes, you can transition from small-town girl turned Diva to manager, mother, producer — to produce change, changing ever so slightly, to keep up with my less experienced contemporaries to remain relevant for them, to create opportunities for them. Crafting a craft that is in the position with the possibility to overturn or overtake an industry with professional wrestling. What’s next? CEO, BOD. Let’s create an army. A Women’s Wrestling Army.”