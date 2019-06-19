Maria Kanellis Complains About Her Husband Not Being Used On 205 Live

Just days after signing a new five-year deal with WWE, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to complain about the fact that she and her husband Mike were not used for last night’s episode of 205 Live. The official Twitter account noted that last night’s main event would be Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari. Maria replied to that with:

Interesting. So we bring the most viewership to @WWE205Live and then aren’t used? Cool. https://t.co/FLXTHE9mpU — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 18, 2019

A fan responded that she was “already complaining” after signing a new contract. She replied:

Call it what you want. It’s a job not a dictatorship. I have an opinion. I will speak my opinion. I will try to change things from the inside. How do you think I got things done in every company I’ve worked for? By putting the work in and fighting for what I believe is right. https://t.co/jqEU6xHiKe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 18, 2019

Of course, the two ended up being featured in the episode, after Mike Kanellis confronted Jack Gallagher and a match between the two was set for next week.