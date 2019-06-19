wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Complains About Her Husband Not Being Used On 205 Live

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maria Kanellis

Just days after signing a new five-year deal with WWE, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to complain about the fact that she and her husband Mike were not used for last night’s episode of 205 Live. The official Twitter account noted that last night’s main event would be Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari. Maria replied to that with:

A fan responded that she was “already complaining” after signing a new contract. She replied:

Of course, the two ended up being featured in the episode, after Mike Kanellis confronted Jack Gallagher and a match between the two was set for next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maria Kanellis, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading