Maria Kanellis Has Returned Home After Recent Hospital Stay

In a post on Instagram, Maria Kanellis revealed that she has returned home after her recent hospital stay and surgery. She had surgery to remove an adrenal gland mass on October 24. The surgery went well, but she then had complications which forced a return to the hospital.

She wrote: “I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week. Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!! Feeling very blessed and grateful!!! Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…”