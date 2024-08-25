wrestling / News

Mariah May Captures AEW Women’s World Title At AEW All In

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May is your new AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Toni Storm at AEW All In. May pinned Storm to win the title at Sunday’s PPV, putting her rival down to lay claim to the title. Storm had the opportunity to get revenge on May with the shoe but May begged for mercy and Storm relented. That allowed May to take over and get the victory with the Storm Zero.

The win marks May’s first title in AEW and ends Storm’s third Women’s World Title reign at 281 days. Storm won the title from Hikaru Shida at Full Gear 2023 in November.

