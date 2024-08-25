wrestling / News
Mariah May Captures AEW Women’s World Title At AEW All In
Mariah May is your new AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Toni Storm at AEW All In. May pinned Storm to win the title at Sunday’s PPV, putting her rival down to lay claim to the title. Storm had the opportunity to get revenge on May with the shoe but May begged for mercy and Storm relented. That allowed May to take over and get the victory with the Storm Zero.
The win marks May’s first title in AEW and ends Storm’s third Women’s World Title reign at 281 days. Storm won the title from Hikaru Shida at Full Gear 2023 in November.
Our live coverage of AEW All In is here.
"The Glamour" Mariah May returns home to put an end to the reign of her former mentor & #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.
#AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless Toni Storm presents the greatest version of herself as a final gift to her former protégé Mariah May!
Planted on the floor!
Mariah May is on the warpath!
STORM ZERO ON THE STEPS!
These women are beating the absolute hell out of each other!
#ANDNEW! Mariah May is your NEW #AEW Women's World Champion!
