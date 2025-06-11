wrestling / News

Mariah May Gets New Name On WWE NXT

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blake Monroe WWE NXT Mariah May Image Credit: WWE

Mariah May has her new WWE name as revealed on NXT, and it’s Blake Monroe. A kitschy vignette aired on Tuesday’s episode in which she was revealed to be going by the new name and billed heavily as “The Glamour of NXT.”

May (now Monroe) made her debut on last week’s episode.

