Mariah May Suggests Tag Match Against Deonna Purrazzo & Snooki, Snooki Weighs In

Mariah May put forth the suggestion of Deonna Purrazzo & Snooki taking on herself and Toni Storm, and the Jersey Shore star has responded. The social media back and forth began when May called Purrazzo, who has been feuding with Storm, ‘Snooki’ on Twitter. Purrazzo responded to that, writing:

“Entrepreneur, TV Star, Momma, Ride or die bff… OH & has wrestling experience… I LOVE @snooki! This wasn’t the insult you thought it was…”

May then suggested the tag match and when a fan said that we “We’ve had more than enough of snooki in wrestling to last 6 life times,” Snooki replied:

“I beg to differ , Josh.”

Snooki previously competed at WrestleMania 27, teaming with John Morrison and Trish Stratus to defeat Dolph Ziggler & LayCool.

