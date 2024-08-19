Mariah May On What It Means To Compete In Wembley Stadium At AEW All In

Mariah May will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women World Title at All In, and she recently talked about competing at Wembley Stadium and more. Storm spoke with Busted Open Radio to preview the match at Sunday’s PPV and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what it means to wrestle at Wembley Stadium: “Going to Wembley Stadium’s crazy to me because I remember going as a kid and I never thought I’d perform at Wembley Stadium because we hadn’t had wrestling there for so long, until obviously, AEW recently went to Wembley and kind of brought that into a reality, because it wasn’t really a realistic dream to have.”

On challenging Storm for the title: “It kind of felt like the perfect stage to do this given I’m from the U.K., it’s the biggest crowd that we get, and it’s the perfect place for Toni Storm to die.”