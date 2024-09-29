Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Finals Results 9.28.24: Tournament Concludes, More

The finals of Marigold’s DREAM STAR GP 2024 took place on Saturday. You can see the full results from the Nagoya, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Myla Grace def. Nao Ishikawa and Komomo Minami

* DREAM LEAGUE: Natsumi Showzuki (7) def. Chika Goto (2)

* DREAM LEAGUE: Victoria Yuzuki def. (5) def. NØRI (8)

* DREAM LEAGUE: MIRAI (8) and Nagisa Nozaki (8) fought to a double countout

* DREAM LEAGUE: Utami Hayashishita (10) def. Kouki Amarei (8)

* STAR LEAGUE: Kizuna Tanaka (2) def. CHIAKI (2)

* STAR LEAGUE: Mai Sakurai (11) def. Misa Matsui (2)

* STAR LEAGUE: Nanae Takahashi (10) and Miku Aono (9) fought to a 15-minute time-limit draw

* STAR LEAGUE: Bozilla (10) def. Sareee (10)

* DREAM STAR GP Final: Utami Hayashishita def. Mai Sakurai