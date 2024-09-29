wrestling / News
Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Finals Results 9.28.24: Tournament Concludes, More
The finals of Marigold’s DREAM STAR GP 2024 took place on Saturday. You can see the full results from the Nagoya, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Myla Grace def. Nao Ishikawa and Komomo Minami
* DREAM LEAGUE: Natsumi Showzuki (7) def. Chika Goto (2)
* DREAM LEAGUE: Victoria Yuzuki def. (5) def. NØRI (8)
* DREAM LEAGUE: MIRAI (8) and Nagisa Nozaki (8) fought to a double countout
* DREAM LEAGUE: Utami Hayashishita (10) def. Kouki Amarei (8)
* STAR LEAGUE: Kizuna Tanaka (2) def. CHIAKI (2)
* STAR LEAGUE: Mai Sakurai (11) def. Misa Matsui (2)
* STAR LEAGUE: Nanae Takahashi (10) and Miku Aono (9) fought to a 15-minute time-limit draw
* STAR LEAGUE: Bozilla (10) def. Sareee (10)
* DREAM STAR GP Final: Utami Hayashishita def. Mai Sakurai
Utami Hayashishita — the first-ever DREAM STAR GP winner
Sets the stage for the biggest match in Marigold between her and Sareee.
Locked in.#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/iAUov51Ao7
— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) September 28, 2024