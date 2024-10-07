wrestling / News
Marigold Fantastic Adventure Korakuen Results
Marigold held their latest Fantastic Adventure event earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Rea Seto & Komomo Minami def. Yuuki Minami & Myla Grace
* Misa Matsui def. CHIAKI. Matsu will next fight Naho Yamada on October 24, who is making her debut.
* Utami Hayashishita & Kizuna Tanaka def. Passion Sisters (Nanae Takahashi & Nao Ishikawa). Ishikawa challenged Takahashi for October 24.
* Superfly Championship: Natsumi Showzuki (c) vs. Victoria Yuzuki ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw. Hummingbird debuted and challenged Showzuki.
* Bozilla & Nagisa Nozaki def. Sareee & Miku Aono. Nozaki will face Aono on October 24 for the United National Championship. Bozilla will face Sareee for the Marigold World Championship.
* TwinStar Tag Team Championship: MIRAI & Mai Sakurai (c) def. tWin toWer (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto)
