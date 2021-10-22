Marina Shafir Recalls Her Experience With WWE Raw Underground

In a recent interview with Fightful, Marina Shafir discussed her experience in WWE Raw Underground, talent being unsure why WWE scrapped the idea, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Marina Shafir on her experience in Raw Underground: “It was really interesting ‘cause I feel like it was one of those things where you didn’t know where it was going to go, you just came in and you showed out the way you thought you could and then you walked away to see if the seedlings rooted at all with all of it. We thought it did. That was the most fucking fun I’d had in a while. Especially coming out of COVID. I got to be a chick with pockets on and a fucking bucket hat. It looks like I came from a midnight farmer’s market and was like, ‘Ooh, let me slide up into this fight club and just support my homie.’ It was really fun because we got to put our own spin on it. I don’t know what happened.”

On whether WWE informed talent of why the idea was scrapped: “No. There was really nothing. There was nothing. It was hard for me and Jessamyn to not start having all these ideas we could propose. But they just got left in the chamber because we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t want to waste people’s time with these ideas. She had a handful of ideas and I had a handful of ideas. We were just like, ‘When would be a good opportunity to bring those in?’ Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”