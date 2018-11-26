The Marine 6 Director Discusses Big Spoiler From Film, How It Came About

– James Nunn, who directed The Marine 6, spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and touched on the film’s big franchise-affecting twist. Nunn discussed the decision to kill off The Miz’ character after the WWE star has anchored the franchise for the last three films..

Discussing the premise as explained to him by the studio, Nunn said, “It’s going to be two marines in the tenement flats. They’re going to fight their way out and, spoiler alert guys, I’m going to say it…We’re going to retire Mike [The Miz]. We’re going to…oh, I don’t want to say it! [Laughter] Oh, I’m going to say it – we’re going to kill Mike, guys. We’re going to kill Mike.”

He continued, “On the phone I was like, ‘what did you just say? Can you repeat that?’ They were like, ‘yeah, we’re going to kill him.’ I went, ‘I don’t know if we should be doing that. This is crazy! Who does this? I’ve never seen a movie where they’ve done this. We should think about this.”

Nunn said the decision was a big game changer, but more importantly would offer something new and unexpected in the franchise, noting, “You can keep making Marine movies, but they’re always going to be ‘something in something’…there’s only so many of them you can watch.”

The film is now available on video and stars The Miz as well as Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels.