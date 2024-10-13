Mark Briscoe Defeats Chris Jericho, Retains ROH World Title at AEW WrestleDream

Mark Briscoe is still the Ring of Honor World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho tonight at AEW WrestleDream. The match saw Big Bill and Bryan Keith try to interfere at various points, only to be stopped by Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero. Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Briscoe, followed by his brother’s Jay Driller, only for Briscoe to kick out at two. Eventually, Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow and Jay Driller to get the win.

Briscoe has been the ROH World Champion for 191 days and is in his first reign.

'The Learning Tree' Chris Jericho made things personal going into this title fight as he looks to capture the #ROH World title for a 2nd time! Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@SussexCoChicken | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/1x7iVqfPTo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024