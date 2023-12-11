Mark Briscoe Explains Why He Got Upset Over WWE on FOX’s ‘Dem Boyz’ Tweet

As previously reported, Mark Briscoe took issue with a tweet referring to Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits as ‘Dem Boyz’, a phrase used to describe the Briscoes in ROH. He said whoever posted the tweet should “be fired” or “need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence.”

This led to some fans calling for the person who tweeted to get fired, while fans on the other side mocked Jay Briscoe and the team in general.

Mark went back on Twitter later in the day and backed off, noting that he was just dealing with grief and didn’t mean what he said.

He wrote: “Oh yea, thatsss why I quit posting on Twitter lol. Just logged back on…woww. Some of y’all are wild lol. I just miss my brother, that’s all, and I got a little in my feelings when I seen the Fox post.

@tripleh, you ain’t gotta fire nobody, times is tough. Love y’all..take it light people. #DemBoysForever”