Mark Briscoe Recalls Double Dog Collar Match at ROH Final Battle

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW wrestler Mark Briscoe recalled The Briscoes’ epic Double Dog Collar Match with FTR that took place at ROH Final Battle 2022. He stated the following on how it was one of his favorite matches in his career (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Definitely one of my favorite matches in all these years. I think it was a career-defining match for my brother and myself. That was just last year, just over a year ago, so that’s 22 years into the tag team career of Dem Boyz … Since Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor, that’s kind of the most eyes we’ve probably had on us in the States anyway. We wrestled [at the] Tokyo Dome, Madison Square Garden, Arena Mexico, but that Dog Collar match, I just feel like that was another stratosphere of eyes on the match.”

Briscoe’s brother and former tag team partner, Jay Briscoe, tragically passed away in January of last year in a car accident. The Dog Collar match at Final Battle was the second to last match of Jay Briscoe’s career, and the second to last one Mark got to wrestle with his brother.