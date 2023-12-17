– During Friday’s ROH Final Battle event, FTR and Mark Briscoe beat The Blackpool Combat Club in a tribute match for Mark’s brother, the late Jay Briscoe. Jay Briscoe tragically passed away earlier this year in a car accident. During the post-show media scrum, Briscoe was asked about the year he’s been having and said the show was like therapy for him. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via Fightful):

Mark Briscoe on the event being like therapy for him: “This is therapy. Real talk. This is therapy. Ain’t a shrink in the world that can do for me what tonight did. It’s hard to put into words. Me and my brother, we started training in February 2000, had our first match in May 2000. We’re coming up on 24 years, a quarter century. It’s crazy. All of a sudden, in the blink of an eye, he’s gone. How do you carry on? Look at what we did tonight. That’s how you carry on.”

Mark Briscoe on FTR: ‘These boys right here [FTR]. It’s crazy how God works. He brought us into their lives, he brought them into our lives. My good man Tony Khan has been the mediator. The guy who made it happen. It’s crazy how God works. Just how the Briscoes and FTR. It’s forever. We’re synonymous. If you mention Briscoes, you think of FTR. If you mention FTR, you’ll think of the Briscoes. It’s amazing. Tonight was so therapeutic. I’m happy.”