Jake Something Turns Heel, Attacks Cody Deaner On TNA Impact
May 16, 2024
Jake Something took a turn to the dark side, assaulting Cody Deaner on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s episode saw Something interviewed by Gabby LaSpisa and he accused her of talking to him just because of his losing streak, and blamed Deaner for costing them their match last week.
Deaner then came out and said they’d always be cousins. Something then accused Deaner of turning his back on him when he joined Violent by Design and attacked him.
This marks Something’s first solo heel run in the company.
.@GabLaSpisa interviews @JakeSomething_, but he takes offense to her questions. @CodyDeaner paid for it! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/7Jv9SHMheP
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 17, 2024
