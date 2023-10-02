wrestling / News
Mark Davis Says He Was Injured At AEW WrestleDream
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
Aussie Open’s Mark Davis says that he snapped his wrist during his match at AEW WrestleDream. Davis and Kyle Fletcher battled FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the PPV, with FTR coming out on top. After the match, Davis was noted as being attended to by officials and he posted after the bout to Twitter, writing:
“sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist”
No word as of yet on how long he may be out of action.
sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist
— dunkzilla – マーク・デイビス (@DUNKZILLADavis) October 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On Why Triple H’s Creative Involvement Is A Good Thing for WWE
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW