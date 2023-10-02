Mark Davis Says He Was Injured At AEW WrestleDream

Aussie Open’s Mark Davis says that he snapped his wrist during his match at AEW WrestleDream. Davis and Kyle Fletcher battled FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the PPV, with FTR coming out on top. After the match, Davis was noted as being attended to by officials and he posted after the bout to Twitter, writing:

“sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist”

No word as of yet on how long he may be out of action.