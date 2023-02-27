wrestling / News
Various News: Mark Fletcher’s Mom Reacts to Aussie Open’s AEW Rampage Loss, GLOW Documentary Screening In LA
– Mark Fletcher’s mom isn’t happy when he loses matches, as the Aussie Open member noted after the team’s loss on AEW Rampage. The tag team lost to the Young Bucks to open up Friday’s show, and after the match Fletcher took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his text exchange with his mom in which she asked if he won and when he said no, she said, “Ohhhhhh poop”:
– The Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles has announced that they will be screening the 2012 documentary GLOW – The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on March 14th and 15th at 8 PM PT.
You can find out the screening information here.
