Mark Henry Calls AJ Styles A ‘Five-Tool Player’, Says Few Can Do What He Does

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry praised AJ Styles for his work in WWE and said there are few wrestlers who can do what ‘The Phenomenal One’ does.

He said: “We always talk about the five-tool player that’s got all the tools in the toolbox,” Henry said. “AJ Styles is that guy, except he’s got one of those trucks that has all of the compartments on the side with even more tools in it. He doesn’t even get to use all the s**t that he can do. He never does. That’s how good he is. There’s very few guys that can rival what AJ Styles is.“