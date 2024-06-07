Mark Henry Says AJ Styles Reached Out To Him After Fake Retirement Angle Last Week

On last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles did a fake retirement angle that was almost a shot-for-shot remake of the one Mark Henry did in 2013. In both cases, Styles and Henry faked their retirement only to sneak attack the WWE champion. In an interview with Fightful, Henry revealed that Styles reached out to him after the segment had aired.

He said: “I loved it. I feel a sense of pride when I’m being honored, and WrestleMania, Bianca Belair did a Mark Henry spot and walked up the steps and pressed her opponent into the ring. Whenever people do stuff like that, Braun Strowman did it several times, I just feel a sense of accomplishment. You feel like a proud papa, and I got a text message from AJ Styles saying, ‘Man, I hope I made you proud.’ It made my eyes well up. So having an effect on people, it’s sometimes greater than you doing it yourself. I don’t know if I explained that properly. I felt in my heart enough to make me tear up, so that was pretty damn special.“