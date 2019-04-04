Mark Henry, B. Brian Blair Start GoFundMe For Kamala

– Mark Henry and B. Brian Blair are seeking help from fans for Kamala’s financial issues stemming from his health problems. The two launched a GoFundMe to help the WWE legend out, as he has fallen behind on taxes due to his high health care costs and is close to losing his home.

As of now, the campaign has raised $1,275 of the $12,750 goal. The write-up on the GoFundMe page reads:

Dear Friends,

Many of you were entertained in the world of professional wrestling by”Kamala” the Ugandan Giant, aka James Harris. James is in desperate need right now to spare his home. If his taxes are not paid in full by April 15th, the county will take his home, as verified by the Tate County, MS Tax collector. James “Kamala” Harris is a double amputee and must go to dialyses 3 times per week, for his diabetes. Even though James made decent money in the wrestling industry, there is proof that he often did not receive the same payoffs as many of his opponents. Why? Was it because he was a “Yes” man to the promoters? Maybe his race in some instances? Could it be his unbelievable kindness to everyone? I don’t know the answers but I do know that James, his wife and family need us all right now! I humbly implore you to donate whatever moves your heart, to save the Harris residence…it’s basically all that they have, other than a Ford Excursion with almost 400,000 miles on it and a lot of love in their hearts. My deepest gratitude, the Harris family’s deepest gratitude and may you be blessed for your kindness!

Sincerely, B Brian Blair