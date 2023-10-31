– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry critiqued AEW booking MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the World Title on free TV for AEW Collision over the weekend. Henry stated the following on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There’s no way that should have been free. I would have charged everybody to see that [laughs]. That’s a dream match. It had pay-per-view written all over it — unbelievable from beginning to end, and somebody like a Kenny Omega almost deserves the pay-per-view platform. Maxwell, as good as he is, I even see there’s room for improvement — he’s going to be so much better in the next two to three years. His psychology is tremendous, and his ability to captivate the audiences and pull people in … for a young guy, he’s beyond his years. Absolutely incredible.”

MJF beat Omega to retain the title in the main event of last Saturday’s show. It was broadcast live on TNT.