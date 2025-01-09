Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’

In an interview with TMZ, Mark Henry said that he’s not surprised Hulk Hogan got booed on WWE RAW this past Monday, as Hogan never made amends for his racist remarks. Hogan attempted to promote his beer on Monday’s show but the fans booed him mercilessly. Racist comments he made on a sex tape were leaked in 2015 which led to huge backlash. He later said the comments were “not who he was”.

Henry said: “With the social climate and the things [Hulk’s] said and done and his lack of effort to try and fix it, people are gonna come down on it. He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That’s what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away.“