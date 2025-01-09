wrestling / News
Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with TMZ, Mark Henry said that he’s not surprised Hulk Hogan got booed on WWE RAW this past Monday, as Hogan never made amends for his racist remarks. Hogan attempted to promote his beer on Monday’s show but the fans booed him mercilessly. Racist comments he made on a sex tape were leaked in 2015 which led to huge backlash. He later said the comments were “not who he was”.
Henry said: “With the social climate and the things [Hulk’s] said and done and his lack of effort to try and fix it, people are gonna come down on it. He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That’s what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut
- Jeff Hardy Thinks He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena If He Lived How He Does Now
- Bully Ray On If CM Punk & Seth Rollins Legitimately Dislike Each Other
- Gabriel Iglesias Says Watching Hulk Hogan Get Booed on WWE RAW Was ‘Painful’