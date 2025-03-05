Mark Henry Names His Favorite Match Of His Career

Mark Henry has revealed his favorite match of his in-ring career. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at For the Love Of Wrestling via Monopoly Events and named his bout with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22 as his all-time favorite. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his favorite match: “The Undertaker, WrestleMania 22, the casket match. It was really, really good, it’s arguably right there with me and Randy Orton for the World Championship at Hell In A Cell [2011], but I’ve had over 3,000 matches so it’s those that are the most notable ones. I had some really good matches with Rey Mysterio that it would be hard pressed to beat them, but the most popular is The Undertaker and Randy Orton matches.”

On taking the Tombstone from Undertaker: “I probably had like a skid mark in my pants, I was scared to death. Any time that your head is facing downward and your feet are in the air, one slip and you could be in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. But I trusted the process, I knew that he could do it, and we got it done.”