Marshall Von Erich Says He’s Back To 100% After Injury

Marshall Von Erich says he’s fully recovered from his pectoral injury. Von Erich has been out of action since September due to the injury, and he noted on The Claw Pod that he’s now back to full health.

“I’m 100%,” Marshall said (per Fightful). “I was hurt. I was hurt in September, I partially ripped my pec. Ross and I have been training like crazy. Honestly, I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever felt.”

Von Erich continued, “I needed to lose some weight anyway. I was getting pretty heavy. I was just bulking up and overdoing it to a point where my muscles were getting really tense. It’s good for me to be a little lighter so I can stretch and be flexible because I’m naturally a pretty stiff person.”

No word as of yet on when Marshall will return to the ring.